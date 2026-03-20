Sri Lankan passenger arrested at BIA with over 5kg of Kush cannabis

Sri Lankan passenger arrested at BIA with over 5kg of Kush cannabis

March 20, 2026   09:21 am

Officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) arrested a Sri Lankan passenger in the early hours of today (20) for attempting to smuggle over 5 kilograms of Kush cannabis.

The seized narcotics are estimated to be valued at around Rs. 51.4 million.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old businessman residing in the Mutur area, said Ada Derana reporter.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect had purchased the narcotics in Bangkok, Thailand, and subsequently traveled to Bengaluru, India. He later arrived at Katunayake on IndiGo flight 6E-1183 at around 12:30 a.m. today.

During a detailed inspection of his luggage, officials discovered a total of 5.140 kilograms of the illegal substance, divided into four packets. The narcotics had been carefully concealed within false bottoms in two suitcases.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.

Authorities are expected to seek a detention order to facilitate further investigations into the incident.

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