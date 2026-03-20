Jeffrey Epstein’s personal attorney told a congressional committee on Thursday that he had “no knowledge whatsoever” of his client’s wrongdoings.

The US House Oversight Committee called Darren Indyke, who managed Epstein’s legal affairs and estate, for questions as part of its investigation into the late financier’s crimes.

Indyke said in his prepared remarks that he did not “socialise” with Epstein, and “not a single woman has ever accused me of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse.”

James Marsh, an attorney representing several of Epstein’s victims, said in a statement that Indyke’s “claimed ignorance of Jeffrey Epstein’s widespread abuse of women and girls is deeply troubling”.

The committee’s Republican chairman, James Comer, told reporters that Indyke was “answering all our questions,” during the closed-door interview.

In prepared remarks also shared with the media, Indyke stated no woman had reported an allegation of Epstein’s abuse to him. He described himself as “one of many attorneys whom Mr Epstein regularly consulted.”

Indyke, who said he met Epstein in 1996, also told the committee that his client had “appeared to be devastated and extremely contrite,” after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“He was adamant that he had no idea anyone involved was underage,” he said in the remarks. “I believed him, and I made the mistake of believing Mr Epstein that he would not again commit a crime.”

Marsh, the lawyer representing victims, said Indyke’s lack of knowledge was troubling, given he was Epstein’s longtime attorney.

“His testimony only underscores how much still remains hidden about the vast network of enablers that allowed these crimes to persist for decades,” Marsh said. “Survivor - and the American people - deserve the full undistorted truth about who knew what.”

The House Oversight Committee has brought in many high-profile witnesses to testify behind closed doors, such as former President Bill Clinton, as it investigates the government’s handling of allegations and legal cases against Epstein.

On Wednesday, Democrats on the committee walked out of nonpublic briefing with US Attorney General Pam Bondi about the Justice Department’s disclosure of government files on Epstein.

Robert Garcia, the committee’s most senior Democrat, said Bondi had “refused” to commit to following a subpoena issued by Chairman Comer.

Committee member Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, though called the Democrats’ walkout “staged” and said Bondi was going to “stick to the law”.

Source: BBC

--Agencies