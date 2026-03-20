Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was caught off guard when President Donald Trump drew a parallel between US-Israel strikes on Iran and Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor during a bilateral briefing on Thursday.

The two world leaders were answering press questions when a Japanese reporter asked why the US didn’t inform its allies in Europe and Asia, including Japan, before attacking Iran.

“One thing, you don’t wanna signal too much. When we go in, we went in very hard, and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted to surprise,” Trump said while answering the question and added, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

“You believe in surprise, I think much more so than us,” Trump continued.

The “surprise” Trump referred to was Japan’s surprise air strike on the US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941, which killed 2,390 Americans. The US declared war on Japan the next day, marking its entry into World War II.

The 32nd US President Franklin D Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.”

The war ended with the US dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. The US and Japan signed a peace treaty in September 1951 and have been allies since.

Trump went on to explain the outcome of surprising Iran in a joint operation by the US and Israel.

“We had to surprise them and we did and because of that surprise, the first two days we probably knocked out 50% of what we - much more than we anticipated doing. And if I go and tell everybody about it, it’s no longer a surprise,” Trump said.

‘Only You Can Achieve Peace Across World’: Japan PM’s Praise For Trump

Talking about the Middle East conflict, currently in day 21, Japan PM said the world is “experiencing a very severe security environment” and global economy is “about to experience a huge hit,” but entrusted Trump to achieve global peace.

“I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world. And to do so, I am ready to reach out to many of the partners in the international community to achieve our objective together.”

Takaichi condemned Iran’s attack on neighbouring region and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint. An estimated 20 million barrels of oil - a fifth of the world’s seaborne crude - ships through this strait.

“I expect Japan to step up, you know, because we have that kind of relationship,” Trump said.

Trump’s Praise For Japan PM’s English

When a journalist tried to pose a question to Trump, he stopped her saying “I think she’s going to have to go first before you,” pointing towards Takaichi’s translator.

“It’s okay,” Japan PM said.

“Is that okay?” Trump asked, and added: “Do you understand? It’s very good, I’ll tell you. I mean, it’s so nice that we don’t have to sit (through translation) no, it’s very good. I haven’t, I haven’t picked up your language, so the next time you come, I’ll have your language back.”

Source: NDTV

--Agencies