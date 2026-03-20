Two suspects arrested over Army Upul murder in Ragama

Police have uncovered more details regarding the shooting and killing of ‘Army Upul,’ a close associate of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ in the Batuwatta area of Ragama.

The shooting was carried out on July 3 last year by two individuals who arrived in a three-wheeler and fled the scene after using a pistol-type firearm.

Accordingly, during investigations conducted by the Peliyagoda Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau, a gunman involved in the shooting was arrested on March 17.

Further investigations into the crime led to the arrest of a suspect in the Madampe area on March 18, who had aided and abetted the gunman by providing transportation. It is reported that he is a 29-year-old resident of Madampe.

During further interrogation, it was revealed that the suspect had also assisted in a shooting incident at a house in the Ja-Ela area on March 7.

Subsequently, a 12-bore firearm, 14 rounds of 12-bore ammunition, and a motorcycle bearing forged number plates, which had been concealed at his residence, were taken into police custody.

Based on further questioning, another individual who aided and abetted the shooting and killing of ‘Army Upul’ was arrested yesterday (19) in the Wellampitiya area. The suspect is a 35-year-old resident of Wellampitiya, said police.

Investigations have also revealed that the two suspects were involved in a separate incident in which an individual was seriously injured in a sword attack in the Madampe area on July 14 last year.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Ragama Police Station, and further investigations are being conducted by the Ragama Police.