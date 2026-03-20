President provides update on expected arrival of fuel shipments

Delivering a special statement in parliament today (20), President Anura Kumara Dissanayake provided an update on the orders places for fuel shipments and their expected arrival dates.

He stated that, based on the tender opened on March 17, a shipment of diesel is scheduled to arrive on April 6 or 7, followed by a petrol shipment on April 16 or 17, a furnace oil shipment on April 12 or 13, and a Jet A-1 fuel shipment on April 10 or 11.