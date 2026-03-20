Man arrested for illegally hoarding nearly 500L of fuel in Hambantota

Sri Lanka Police have arrested an individual in the Salmalyaya area of Katuwewa in Hambantota, on charges of hoarding nearly 500 litres of fuel.

According to police, the raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence Unit.

During the operation, officers recovered over 480 litres of diesel and nearly 20 litres of petrol, which had been concealed inside the suspect’s residence, police said.

The suspect, along with the seized fuel stocks, are scheduled to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.