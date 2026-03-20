Licenses issued to five private firms to supply fuel for exporters: President

Licenses issued to five private firms to supply fuel for exporters: President

March 20, 2026   01:21 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated in Parliament today (20) that immediate licenses have been granted to five private companies to supply fuel specifically for exporters in Sri Lanka.

He noted that these companies had previously informed the Government of their ability to meet the fuel requirements of exporters in Sri Lanka, following which the licenses were issued promptly.

The President further clarified that these private companies are not authorized to supply fuel to the general market and are limited exclusively to meeting the fuel needs of the country’s exporters.

He also stated that the relevant companies commenced fuel supply operations for exporters on Wednesday (18), adding that it is relatively easier for private entities to procure fuel.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)

Politicians express views on fuel crisis escalating amid ongoing Middle East conflict (English)

Politicians express views on fuel crisis escalating amid ongoing Middle East conflict (English)