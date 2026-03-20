Licenses issued to five private firms to supply fuel for exporters: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated in Parliament today (20) that immediate licenses have been granted to five private companies to supply fuel specifically for exporters in Sri Lanka.

He noted that these companies had previously informed the Government of their ability to meet the fuel requirements of exporters in Sri Lanka, following which the licenses were issued promptly.

The President further clarified that these private companies are not authorized to supply fuel to the general market and are limited exclusively to meeting the fuel needs of the country’s exporters.

He also stated that the relevant companies commenced fuel supply operations for exporters on Wednesday (18), adding that it is relatively easier for private entities to procure fuel.