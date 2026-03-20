Former Minister Johnston and sons further remanded

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, his two sons and two other suspects, have been further remanded until April 02, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

Former Minister Johnston Fernando, along with his elder son Johan Fernando, younger son Jerome Fernando, and three other suspects including a former Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa, was arrested and produced before court in connection with an investigation conducted by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) over the alleged misuse of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa.