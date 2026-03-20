No decision to close filling stations in next two days  CPC

No decision to close filling stations in next two days  CPC

March 20, 2026   03:49 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that fuel distribution to dealers will continue as scheduled tomorrow and the following day.

Managing Director of the CPC, Mayura Neththikumara, clarified that no decision has been taken to close filling stations during this period.

Addressing reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged closure of the corporation this Saturday, Neththikumara explained that such claims may be based on the standard monthly practice whereby the CPC remains closed on one Saturday each month.

However, he emphasized that, given the current circumstances and the scheduled resetting of the QR code fuel quotas on Saturday night, the corporation will remain fully operational.

Furthermore, the CPC Managing Director noted that fuel distribution could also be facilitated on Sunday, if necessary, adding that there are no logistical constraints in doing so.

He also stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) has decided to carry out distribution operations this Saturday to ensure a continuous and steady fuel supply.

Additionally, the CPC Managing Director urged the public not to engage in unnecessary panic buying, reaffirming that no decision has been made to close filling stations tomorrow or the following day, and assuring that fuel supplies will remain uninterrupted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)

Politicians express views on fuel crisis escalating amid ongoing Middle East conflict (English)

Politicians express views on fuel crisis escalating amid ongoing Middle East conflict (English)