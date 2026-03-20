No decision to close filling stations in next two days  CPC

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced that fuel distribution to dealers will continue as scheduled tomorrow and the following day.

Managing Director of the CPC, Mayura Neththikumara, clarified that no decision has been taken to close filling stations during this period.

Addressing reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged closure of the corporation this Saturday, Neththikumara explained that such claims may be based on the standard monthly practice whereby the CPC remains closed on one Saturday each month.

However, he emphasized that, given the current circumstances and the scheduled resetting of the QR code fuel quotas on Saturday night, the corporation will remain fully operational.

Furthermore, the CPC Managing Director noted that fuel distribution could also be facilitated on Sunday, if necessary, adding that there are no logistical constraints in doing so.

He also stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) has decided to carry out distribution operations this Saturday to ensure a continuous and steady fuel supply.

Additionally, the CPC Managing Director urged the public not to engage in unnecessary panic buying, reaffirming that no decision has been made to close filling stations tomorrow or the following day, and assuring that fuel supplies will remain uninterrupted.