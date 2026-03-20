Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 100 essential consumer goods

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of 100 essential consumer goods

March 20, 2026   03:50 pm

Minister of Trade, Wasantha Samarasinghe, has announced a reduction in the prices of 100 essential consumer goods by Lanka Sathosa in view of the forthcoming festive season.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo this morning (20), the Minister stated that rice can be purchased from Lanka Sathosa at prices lower than the existing controlled market rates.

Accordingly, some of the discounted prices of essential food items at Sathosa are as follows:

  • Nadu rice – Rs. 217 per kg
  • White raw rice – Rs. 203 per kg
  • Wheat flour – Rs. 254 per kg
  • Dried sprats – Rs. 1,050 per kg
  • Dhal – Rs. 264 per kg
  • Big onions – Rs. 150–160 per kg

The Minister further noted that purchase limits have been imposed on all items, emphasizing that these benefits are intended for consumers and not for traders.

In addition, a special reward scheme has been introduced for customers who spend over Rs. 2,500 at Lanka Sathosa.

‘‘Anyone who purchases goods worth more than Rs. 2,500 will receive a coupon to enter a lottery draw. Customers will have the opportunity to win prizes such as a car or a motorbike. Shop at Sathosa, spend over Rs. 2,500, and stand a chance to become a lucky winner,’’ he added.

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