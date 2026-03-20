Fuel stocks sufficient to ensure uninterrupted health services  President

Fuel stocks sufficient to ensure uninterrupted health services  President

March 20, 2026   03:56 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that sufficient fuel stocks are available in the country to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of health services.

He made these remarks in Parliament today (20).

The President noted that even if the country were to completely run out of fuel within two months, reserve stocks have already been secured to maintain health services for up to six weeks. He further stated that instructions have been issued to maintain reserve fuel stocks for essential operations at ports and airports.

He added that, unless the crisis intensifies, measures are in place to safeguard these reserves. Discussions are also ongoing to prevent an economic collapse and to manage the situation effectively.

President Dissanayake said, “While the economy is progressing steadily, disruptions may arise at certain points, potentially leading to economic difficulties. Increases in fuel prices and possible breakdowns in supply chains could affect certain sectors.” 

Accordingly, he said that a special programme has been launched to study these impacts and to provide necessary relief to the public.

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