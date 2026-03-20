Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting

The first meeting of the Cabinet committee appointed to ensure the proper functioning of the public services has been held yesterday (19) at the Presidential Office under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

There was a long discussion regarding continuous public service, managing force in the face of challenges currently arising due to the Middle East military situation, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The committee focused on running essential services of the government seamlessly, and discussed on providing government services to the public and the measures that can be taken to avoid difficulties faced by government employees, the statement added.