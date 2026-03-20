Bribery Comm. concludes probe into ex-minister Manusha Nanayakkara

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (20) that it has concluded investigations into corruption allegations involving former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara.

The commission officials informed this when the case was taken up today (20) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, said Ada Derana reporter.

During the proceedings, CIABOC officials stated that the investigative phase of the case has now been completed. They further noted that the relevant investigation files have been forwarded to the members of the commission for review and to determine the next course of legal action.

Accordingly, the officials requested a future date from the court to report on the progress of these internal deliberations.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the case be recalled on August 28 and directed the commission to present a progress report on the final outcome of the investigation on that date.

The complaint against the former Minister alleges that he committed the offence of corruption by causing a significant financial loss to the State. The charges relate to a 2023 decision to outsource the human resource training functions of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) to a private company.