SC concludes hearing of MP Sujeewa Senasinghes petition, reserves judgment

SC concludes hearing of MP Sujeewa Senasinghes petition, reserves judgment

March 20, 2026   05:02 pm

The Supreme Court, which concluded the hearing of a petition filed by Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe seeking a ruling that his fundamental rights were violated through a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe over an allegedly illegally assembled vehicle, has reserved its judgment indefinitely.

The petition was heard today (20) by a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Janak de Silva, Arjuna Obeyesekere, and Menaka Wijesundara, Ada Derana reporter said.

President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, representing the petitioner Sujeewa Senasinghe, alleged that the police conducted the investigation based on court orders obtained illegally through false information. 

He further claimed that proper legal procedures were not followed and that the probe was intended to harm his client’s election campaign.

Deputy Solicitor General Warunika Hettige, appearing for the respondents, informed the court that the investigation was carried out under a valid search warrant and in accordance with the law.  

The three-judge bench, after considering the facts presented by both parties, concluded the hearing of the petition and adjourned the delivery of its judgment indefinitely.

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