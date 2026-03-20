Two suspects arrested for hoarding 720L of Diesel in Hanwella

Two suspects arrested for hoarding 720L of Diesel in Hanwella

March 20, 2026   05:16 pm

Two suspects have been arrested by the Hanwella Police for hoarding approximately 720 litres of diesel in a shop located at Ambulgama Junction.

The police stated that the diesel stock had been amassed for the purpose of illegal resale.

Approximately 40 barrels and cans of diesel were found stored in the shop premises, police said. 

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate tomorrow (21).

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Hanwella Police.

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