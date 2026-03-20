Abducted woman rescued from well in Batticaloa; another female corpse found

A woman who was reportedly abducted in the Vavunativu area of Batticaloa has been rescued yesterday (19) from a public well in the Nellikadu area, where she was found in a critical condition.

It is also reported that the remains of another female was also discovered in the same well.

The abducted woman’s cries for help were reportedly heard by local residents, who promptly investigated and discovered her nearly drowning in the well.

Subsequently, she was rescued through the joint efforts of the police and the area residents and was later admitted to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations have identified the rescued woman as a 26-year-old resident of Kottiyapulei.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that she was abducted while walking along a road with her daughter. The abductors reportedly had assaulted the woman and threw her into the well.

Based on information provided by the rescued woman, officials had discovered another female corpse in the same well.

Police suspect that the discovered body may belong to a woman who was reported missing last month in the Vellaveli area.

Footwear found at the scene had helped the relatives identify the woman, but police confirmed that her identity will be officially verified after a formal post-mortem examination and DNA testing.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.