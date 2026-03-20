Trump calls NATO cowards over lack of support in Iran war

Trump calls NATO cowards over lack of support in Iran war

March 20, 2026   07:46 pm

United States President Donald Trump assailed NATO allies on Friday (Mar 20) over their lack of support for the US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies ‘‘cowards’‘.

‘‘Without the USA, NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump has been calling for major US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced millions since US-Israel strikes began on Feb 28.

The US president complained NATO countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.

‘‘Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk,’‘ he wrote.

‘‘COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

Source: CNA
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

Regional security situation remains highly volatile - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Israel (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Sri Lanka to dispense fuel for vehicles on 'oddeven' basis amid fuel crisis (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)

Vehicle parking fees collection in Colombo suspended until further notice  CMC (English)