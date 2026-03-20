Iran supreme leader releases written Nowruz message

Iran’s third Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has released a written message for the Persian new year festival of Nowruz, which was read aloud on state TV today.

His message covers nine pages, and was also published by Iranian media outlets.

In the message, he says that Iran has been through three wars already this year - one with Israel back in June, another the current war, and the third the war of Iran’s deadly anti-establishment protests that started in late December last year.

He hails those who have participated in pro-establishment rallies, and asked people to carry out Nowruz considering that his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has recently been killed in the war.

The supreme leader has referred to his father’s death on 28 February as a ‘‘tragedy of martyrdom’‘ of the ‘‘beloved leader’‘.

Khamenei also sets out the slogan for this year, which is: ‘‘Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security’‘.

Source: BBC

--Agencies