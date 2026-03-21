Trump considers winding down Iran war, says others must guard Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump said the United States is “very close” to achieving its objectives in the war against Iran and signalled a potential winding down of military operations, while urging other nations to take responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump outlined what he described as major military gains against Iran. “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he wrote.

He listed a series of achievements, including dismantling Iran’s military capabilities. “Completely degrading Iranian missile capability destroying Iran’s defense industrial base eliminating their Navy and Air Force,” Trump said, adding that the US would ensure Iran never comes close to developing nuclear weapons.

Trump also said Washington had secured its regional allies. “Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others,” he wrote.

HORMUZ FOCUS SHIFTS TO OTHER NATIONS

A key part of Trump’s message was a call for countries reliant on the Strait of Hormuz to take over its security, signalling a shift in US strategy.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other nations who use it — The United States does not!” he said.

He added that while the US could assist, it should not be necessary. “If asked, we will help these countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated.”

Describing the task as manageable, Trump said securing the vital shipping lane would be “an easy military operation” for those countries.

SIGNAL OF POSSIBLE DRAWDOWN

The remarks suggest Washington may be preparing to scale back its direct military role after weeks of intense operations, even as tensions in the region remain high and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to face disruption.

The waterway is a critical global energy route, carrying a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supplies. Trump’s push for other nations to take charge underscores a broader effort to shift the burden of security to countries that rely most heavily on the route.

While the US has not formally announced a withdrawal, Trump’s social post points to a strategy of maintaining strategic dominance while reducing frontline involvement — keeping pressure on Iran while expecting allies and global powers to step in on maritime security.

Source: India Today

--Agencies