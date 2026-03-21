US Issues 30-day sanctions waiver for sale of Iranian oil at sea

The Trump administration on Friday issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

This was the third time the U.S. has ⁠temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks. The U.S. had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on Friday issued a general license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 20 to April 19, according to the license posted to the ⁠Treasury Department’s website.

“By temporarily unlocking this existing supply for the world, the United States will quickly bring approximately 140 million barrels of oil to global markets, ⁠expanding the amount of worldwide energy and helping to relieve the temporary pressures on supply caused by Iran,” Bessent ⁠said in a statement on X.

“In essence, we will be using the Iranian barrels against ⁠Tehran to keep the price down as we continue Operation Epic Fury,” Bessent said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies