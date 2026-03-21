Israeli military says it is striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut

The Israeli military said early on Saturday it was striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut, after issuing an evacuation warning for seven neighborhoods in ⁠the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel has been stepping up airstrikes against Lebanon in the third week of its war with Iran-backed ⁠Hezbollah.

The Hezbollah-Israel conflict has become the deadliest spillover of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran since the Lebanese ⁠militant group fired at Israel in support of Tehran on March ⁠2, with more than 1,000 people killed in ⁠Lebanon and over 1 million displaced.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies