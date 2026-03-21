Iran targeted but did not hit Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean with missiles - report
March 21, 2026 08:41 am
Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia but did not hit the U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing multiple U.S. officials.
One of the missiles failed in flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, although it could not be determined if the interception succeeded, the newspaper said. The Journal did not specify when the missiles were fired.
The White House and the British embassy in Washington and Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies