Iran targeted but did not hit Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean with missiles - report

Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia but did not hit the U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, ⁠citing multiple U.S. officials.

One of the missiles failed in flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, although it could not be determined if ⁠the interception succeeded, the newspaper said. The Journal did not specify when the missiles ⁠were fired.

The White House and the British embassy in Washington and ⁠Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to ⁠Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies