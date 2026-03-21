US Special Envoy emphasises strategic role of Colombo Port in global trade

US Special Envoy emphasises strategic role of Colombo Port in global trade

March 21, 2026   10:13 am

The United States has underscored the strategic importance of the Port of Colombo in regional and global trade, emphasizing the need for strengthened maritime security and efficient port operations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), U.S. Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, stated that he observed operations alongside the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority at the Port of Colombo.

“It’s clear how this critical hub connects South Asia to global markets—and why maritime security here matters.”

He noted that the U.S.–Sri Lanka partnership is focused on promoting secure and transparent trade, supporting ongoing efforts to enhance port efficiency, and safeguarding the integrity of supply chains. These efforts, he added, have a direct impact on U.S. manufacturers and consumers.

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