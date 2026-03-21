Three arrested in separate raids over possession of fuel without permits

Three arrested in separate raids over possession of fuel without permits

March 21, 2026   10:28 am

The Sri Lanka Police has arrested three individuals in three separate incidents involving the possession, sale, and transportation of fuel without necessary permits. 

According to Police, the arrests were made last evening (20) in the Hanwella, Kalutara North, and Kotahena police divisions.

In a raid carried out in the Amulgama area within the Hanwella Police Division based on a tip-off, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested for illegally possessing 645 litres of diesel without a valid license.

In a separate operation in the Bosiripura area of the Kalutara North Police Division, a 32-year-old individual was apprehended on charges of illegal possession and sale of 35 litres and 500 millilitres of petrol.

Meanwhile, during another separate operation in the Bloumendhal area under the Kotahena Police Division, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested while transporting 2,000 litres (10 barrels) of diesel without a license in a lorry.

The respective police stations are conducting further investigations into the three incidents.

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