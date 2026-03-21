The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.), held a high-level meeting with the Minister of Defense of Japan, Shinjirō Koizumi, at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday (18).

The high-level meeting between Sri Lanka and Japan marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, with a focus on maritime security, disaster management capacity building, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the Ministry of Defence said.

During the talks, the Japanese Defence Minister highlighted the increasing importance of enhanced cooperation between Japan and Sri Lanka in ensuring stability and security within the Indo-Pacific region, particularly under the vision of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

In response, Deputy Minister Jayasekara emphasized Sri Lanka’s pivotal geographical position in the Indian Ocean and its vital role in safeguarding regional maritime security. He reiterated Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to further strengthening defence ties with Japan, especially in areas that contribute to regional peace and stability in compliance with international laws, conventions, and diplomacy.

Both sides exchanged views on key regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East, and welcomed the steady progress in bilateral defence relations. The Deputy Minister stressed Sri Lanka’s strict neutral and non-aligned foreign policy, as well as its commitment to international norms and legal conventions.

Particular attention was drawn to the recent port call of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer JS Onami to Colombo and the successful conduct of a goodwill naval exercise with the Sri Lanka Navy, the statement said.

The discussions resulted in a mutual agreement to continue dialogue promptly, focusing on the enhancement of defence cooperation. Key areas of collaboration include expanding maritime security cooperation through joint exercises, ship visits, and observer participation in naval programs.

Strengthening capacity-building initiatives, particularly in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and advancing personnel exchanges, including continued engagement through training opportunities at the National Defense Academy (NDA) of Japan, were also highlighted.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Jayasekara expressed Sri Lanka’s deep appreciation to the Government of Japan for its longstanding support and assistance, especially during the recent cyclone “Ditwa.” He conveyed gratitude for Japan’s humanitarian aid during past disasters, as well as its continued contributions toward Sri Lanka’s development and resilience.

He also highlighted Japan’s significant role in enhancing Sri Lanka’s maritime and technical capabilities, including the provision of vessels to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, capacity-building assistance, and advanced technological support to the meteorological sector, including the establishment of a Doppler radar system valued at several billion rupees. Appreciating the ongoing commitment by Japan, he requested additional assistance for capacity building to strengthen weather forecasting capabilities.