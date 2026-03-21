President discusses energy crisis and economic impact with party leaders

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and party leaders was held last afternoon (20) in Parliament.

During the meeting, the President discussed the global energy crisis that has emerged due to the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on Sri Lanka’s energy sector and overall economy, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President also briefed the party leaders on the measures already taken by the government to address these challenges.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Parliamentarians Rauff Hakeem, Mano Ganesan and several other party leaders.