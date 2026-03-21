Fuel not issued to bowsers at Kolonnawa Terminal despite distribution plans

Fuel bowser trucks that arrived at the Kolonnawa Petroleum Storage Terminal today (21) were seen turning back after failing to receive fuel, despite earlier assurances of continued distribution by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Although it had been stated that fuel would be distributed on both today (21) and tomorrow (22), reports indicate that no fuel was released to bowser trucks from the Kolonnawa Terminal today.

According to Ada Derana reporters, fuel bowser trucks that arrived at the facility this morning to collect an ordered consignment were forced to leave without being supplied.

The Managing Director of the CPC, Mayura Neththikumarage stated yesterday (20) that fuel distribution activities would continue on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

Despite the assurances by the CPC, the bowsers reportedly departed without fuel.

Responding to a query made today regarding this, Mayura Neththikumarage told Ada Derana:

“We released more than 10,000 metric tons of diesel last night. We also released 7,000 metric tons of petrol.”

“Usually, we release about 4,880 metric tons of diesel per day. That means we have released almost double.

“We dispatched almost all the orders last night that were scheduled to be sent yesterday (20) and today (21).

“This morning, priority was given to essential services, depots, power plants, and aviation fuel distribution.

“In addition, we expect to supply other locations, if required, by this afternoon.

“All three main terminals, Sapugaskanda, Kolonnawa, and Muthurajawela, are currently open and distributing fuel.

“We do not release fuel to fill a bowser. We will review the situation by this afternoon and release the required amount in the evening or tomorrow morning, if necessary. We released fuel last Friday as well.

We have sufficient fuel stocks until the first week of May. There is no problem.”