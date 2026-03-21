North Korean leaders teenage daughter drives tank in latest public appearance

North Korean leaders teenage daughter drives tank in latest public appearance

March 21, 2026   11:34 am

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter drove an army tank with her father sitting behind her in photos from state news agency KCNA on Friday, with analysts suggesting she may be training to succeed him.

Kim’s daughter, known as Ju Ae and believed to be ⁠around 13 years old, has been making increasingly frequent public appearances with her father in recent months.

In the latest photos, she is seen looking out the driver’s hatch with an expression of intent focus and her hair blowing, while her grinning father leans against the turret and three uniformed military officers sit on the hull.

Earlier this month, she ⁠was seen at a firing range aiming a rifle, and on a separate occasion was photographed shooting a handgun.

There has been no official confirmation by the North of her name or age.

Kim on ⁠Thursday supervised a drill of a new type of tank, which demonstrated superior offensive and defensive capabilities against drones and anti-tank missiles, ⁠according to the KCNA report.

Kim has in recent years pursued the modernization of the country’s conventional weapons, including ⁠tactical missiles, alongside the development of a strategic arsenal that includes long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. 

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

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