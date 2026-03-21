Fifteen arrested over links to overseas organized crime gangs

Fifteen arrested over links to overseas organized crime gangs

March 21, 2026   12:45 pm

A total of fifteen individuals have been arrested with sharp weapons and crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) for maintaining close ties with two members of organized crime gangs currently residing abroad.

During the operation, police seized five swords and 40 grams of ‘Ice,’ valued at around Rs. 800,000.

The suspects were apprehended by the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau during a special operation conducted this morning (21) at a housing complex near the Ratmalana Dedicated Economic Centre.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested group maintained close links with Ellawala Dharmasiri Perera, alias “Alto Dharmaya,” and Kuruwita Arachchilage Kavindu Dhananjaya, both of whom are members of organized crime gangs operating from overseas.

A woman is among the suspects, who are scheduled to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

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