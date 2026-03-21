Mother and daughter killed in head-on collision in Chavakachcheri

Mother and daughter killed in head-on collision in Chavakachcheri

March 21, 2026   12:57 pm

A mother and daughter were killed in a fatal road accident in the Kanakam Puliyadi area along the Chavakachcheri - Puttur road, according to the police.

The accident occurred at around 8.30 a.m. today (21) when a tipper truck collided head-on with a three-wheeler, police said.

Police stated that four members of the same family were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the incident.

The mother and daughter who were travelling in the three-wheeler died at the scene, while the three-wheeler driver and another female passenger sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

The driver of the tipper truck has been arrested, and the Chavakachcheri Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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