SriLankan Airlines cancels UL231 Dubai-bound flight for four days

SriLankan Airlines has issued an operational update informing passengers of temporary flight cancellations affecting its Colombo–Dubai route.

According to the airline, flights UL231 and UL232, which operate between Colombo and Dubai, have been cancelled from March 21 to March 24, 2026.

The carrier, SriLankan Airlines, has advised passengers to regularly check their flight status through its official website and social media channels to stay informed of any further updates or schedule changes.

In its statement, the airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and encouraged affected passengers to seek assistance through its Global Contact Centre.

Travelers can reach the airline at 1979 (within Sri Lanka) or +94 11 777 1979 (international), contact their nearest SriLankan Airlines office, or consult the travel agent through whom their ticket was purchased.