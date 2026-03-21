Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Irans Mehr says

Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Irans Mehr says

March 21, 2026   01:52 pm

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, the semi-official Mehr news agency ⁠reported on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Iran had launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the base but that they ⁠did not hit it.

Mehr said targeting the base was a “significant step ... ⁠that shows that the range of Iran’s missiles ⁠is beyond what the enemy previously ⁠imagined”.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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