Iran fires missiles toward US-UK base in Indian ocean, Irans Mehr says
March 21, 2026 01:52 pm
Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the U.S.-U.K. military base Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Iran had launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the base but that they did not hit it.
Mehr said targeting the base was a “significant step ... that shows that the range of Iran’s missiles is beyond what the enemy previously imagined”.
Source: Reuters
--Agencies