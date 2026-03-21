UNP and SJB to unite for people-centric governance - Sajith

UNP and SJB to unite for people-centric governance - Sajith

March 21, 2026   01:55 pm

The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sajith Premadasa, stated that the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will unite to build a people-centric country and government.

He made these remarks while attending the 84th birth anniversary commemoration of the late veteran politician, Gamini Dissanayake.

The ceremony took place last evening (20) at the Gamini Dissanayake statue in front of the Mahaweli Centre. 

The Opposition Leader attended the event as the chief guest, which was also attended by the Maha Sangha, other religious leaders, and a group of political representatives.

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