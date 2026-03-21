Abducted woman rescued from well: Daughter found in paddy field in Batticaloa

Several new details have emerged regarding the incident in which a woman was reportedly abducted and later found inside a deserted public well in the Nellikkadu area of Batticaloa.

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman was discovered yesterday (20) during a search operation initiated after a local resident heard her cries for help coming from inside the well.

The rescued woman has been admitted to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital and is receiving treatment at the Emergency Treatment Unit (ETU), police said.

Police suspect that she may have been abducted by an unidentified group on March 19.

Meanwhile, her daughter, who reportedly managed to escape during the abduction, was later found in a paddy field in Kothiyapulai and has also been admitted to the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital for a medical examination, police said.

Meanwhile, police said that the female body discovered in the same well at the time of the rescue has been placed at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today.

However, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, and the Kokkadicholai Police are conducting further investigations.