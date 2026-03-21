Sri Lanka records over 109,000 tourist arrivals in first 18 days of March

Sri Lanka records over 109,000 tourist arrivals in first 18 days of March

March 21, 2026   03:11 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) announced that a total of 109,410 tourists visited the island during the first 18 days of March.

According to the latest data released by the authority, India emerged as the leading source market during this period, contributing 27,613 arrivals, accounting for 25% of the total visitors recorded for the month thus far.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom stood at 10,111, followed by Russia with 9,562 and China with 9,100 visitors. Additionally, Germany and Australia contributed 8,258 and 6,114 arrivals, respectively, reflecting a diverse range of international interest.

Looking at the broader performance for the year, the SLTDA confirmed that total tourist arrivals from January 1 to March 18, 2026, reached 666,065.

India continues to lead the cumulative rankings with 127,353 tourists, followed by the United Kingdom with 70,439 and Russia with 59,795 arrivals, it said.

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