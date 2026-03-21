Iran says Natanz nuclear facility has been targeted again

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility has been targeted again

March 21, 2026   03:33 pm

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) says that the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran has been targeted again by strikes this morning.

In a statement published by Iranian outlets, the organisation says that “technical and specialist assessments” regarding radioactive contamination had been carried out and, based on the results, “no leakage of radioactive materials has been reported at this facility, and there is no danger to residents of the surrounding areas.”

The organisation condemns the attack, saying that it is in “violation of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) and other regulations related to nuclear safety and security.”

The AEOI has previously acknowledged an attack on Natanz and said on 3 March that no release of radioactive material had been recorded following strikes on the facility two days previously.

Back in June, the US dropped bombs on three nuclear sites - Natanz, Fordo and Isfahan - with President Trump claiming afterwards that the attacks “totally obliterated” the Iranian nuclear programme.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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