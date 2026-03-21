Sri Lanka launches data collection programme to assess fuel needs of transport sector

The Government of Sri Lanka has launched a special data collection programme aimed at accurately identifying the fuel requirements of transport service providers engaged in food distribution, while strengthening sectoral planning amid the situation arising from the Middle East conflict.

The Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development stated that the initiative is intended to enhance the efficiency of the food distribution process and ensure that policy decisions regarding fuel allocation are based on accurate data.

According to the Ministry, the programme specifically targets transport service providers who have not yet registered with any other ministry or official government database related to transport or logistics operations.

Those already registered within such government systems have been advised to follow existing official communication channels to submit their data, it said.

The primary objectives of the data collection include assessing overall fuel demand within the sector, identifying operational challenges faced by transport providers, and supporting the formulation of recommendations based on reliable data.

The Ministry further clarified that the data collection is based on information submitted voluntarily. Following a formal analysis, the collected data will be submitted as recommendations to the Ministry of Power and Energy and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Relevant data can be submitted via a Google Form accessible through the designated link. The Ministry has requested all eligible service providers to provide the required information accordingly.

තොග බෙදාහැරීම් සහ ප්_රවාහන අංශයේ ඉන්ධන අවශ්_යතා පිළිබඳ දත්ත රැස්කිරීමේ විශේෂ වැඩසටහන by poornima