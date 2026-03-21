LPBOA warns of up to 50% reduction in bus services over fuel shortages

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne, has stated that the fuel quota for buses has yet to be properly regulated.

He warned that bus operations could face severe disruptions due to the failure of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and relevant transport authorities to take necessary action.

While Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) depots in certain areas provide fuel to private buses, Wijeratne noted that depots in other regions have reported being out of stock, leaving bus owners facing significant difficulties.

He further cautioned that bus services could be reduced by as much as 50% by next Monday, urging authorities to provide an immediate solution.

In a statement, Wijeratne said that the CPC has not yet finalized the required fuel quota for buses. He noted that while the National Transport Commission has arranged quotas for approximately 1,700 long-distance buses and authorities claim to have collected data from provincial councils, no concrete implementation has taken place.

Although fuel is provided through SLTB depots in some areas, others report having no stock when bus operators arrive, he said.

“This is a serious issue. By Monday, we will be unable to operate, and bus services will likely be reduced by 50%. Our buses had fuel last week, but those stocks have now been exhausted. Under the QR code system, the current allocation for a bus is only 60 litres,” he noted.

Wijeratne further stated that although authorities have instructed operators to refuel at depots, doing so during daytime hours disrupts bus operations.

He added that despite several days passing, the CPC and transport authorities have failed to resolve the issue.