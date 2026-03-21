An officer has been killed after a drone struck near to Iraq’s intelligence headquarters in the capital Baghdad, its national intelligence service said.

The drone was launched by “outlaw groups” and struck at 10am local time (7am UK time), the service said in a statement.

It did not confirm if these groups were linked to Iran.

NATO said yesterday it had withdrawn all of its troops from an advisory mission in Iraq, while countries including Poland, Spain and Croatia have announced the same move in recent days.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies