It does not appear the US is prepared to halt its aggression - Iranian foreign minister

It does not appear the US is prepared to halt its aggression - Iranian foreign minister

March 21, 2026   05:47 pm

Iran’s foreign minister has welcomed “any initiative that can bring this war to a complete end,” adding that this conflict has “been imposed” on the country.

Abbas Araghchi tells Japanese media outlet Kyodo that Iran is “ready to listen and to consider such proposals.”

But he adds that although some countries are seeking a solution to the conflict in the Middle East, “it does not appear that the United States is prepared to halt its aggression”.

Araghchi says Iran is not seeking a ceasefire, but it is seeking “a complete, comprehensive, and lasting end to the war”.

He also shared the interview on his Telegram account, and a transcript of the interview was also published by the Mehrs News Agency which is linked to the Islamic Propagation Organisation.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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