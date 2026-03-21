Couple injured in train-car collision at Wadduwa

A motor car has reportedly collided with a train at a railway crossing in the Wadduwa area, leaving a young couple injured, police said.

The accident had reportedly occurred when a train traveling from Maradana to Galle collided with the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, a man and a woman were inside the car. They were initially admitted to Panadura Hospital for treatment and were later transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Police said the injured individuals are both 26 years old.