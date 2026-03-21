Couple injured in train-car collision at Wadduwa

Couple injured in train-car collision at Wadduwa

March 21, 2026   06:52 pm

A motor car has reportedly collided with a train at a railway crossing in the Wadduwa area, leaving a young couple injured, police said.

The accident had reportedly occurred when a train traveling from Maradana to Galle collided with the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, a man and a woman were inside the car. They were initially admitted to Panadura Hospital for treatment and were later transferred to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Police said the injured individuals are both 26 years old.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

No decisions made to close fuel stations over the weekend  CPC Officials (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Cabinet Committee appointed to ensure proper functioning of public services holds first meeting (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

Fuel shipments expected to arrive in country soon - President provides update in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

No-confidence motion against Energy Minister to be debated in Parliament on Apr. 10 (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)

Public warned against entering sensitive data on unverified websites to obtain QR codes for fuel (English)