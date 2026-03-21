Weekly fuel quotas increased from midnight today

The weekly fuel quotas allocated under the QR code system of the National Fuel Pass will be increased with effect from midnight today (21).

The revised quotas are as follows:

• Cars: 25 liters (an increase of 10 liters)

• Three-wheelers: 20 liters (an increase of 5 liters)

• Motorcycles: 8 liters (an increase of 3 liters)

• Buses: 100 liters (an increase of 40 liters)

• Vans: 50 liters (an increase of 10 liters)

• Land vehicles: 40 liters (an increase of 15 liters)

• Quadricycle: 8 litrers (an increase of 3 liters)

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the fuel quotas allocated for lorries and special-purpose vehicles.