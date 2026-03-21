Weekly fuel quotas increased from midnight today
March 21, 2026 07:59 pm
The weekly fuel quotas allocated under the QR code system of the National Fuel Pass will be increased with effect from midnight today (21).
The revised quotas are as follows:
• Cars: 25 liters (an increase of 10 liters)
• Three-wheelers: 20 liters (an increase of 5 liters)
• Motorcycles: 8 liters (an increase of 3 liters)
• Buses: 100 liters (an increase of 40 liters)
• Vans: 50 liters (an increase of 10 liters)
• Land vehicles: 40 liters (an increase of 15 liters)
• Quadricycle: 8 litrers (an increase of 3 liters)
Meanwhile, there will be no change in the fuel quotas allocated for lorries and special-purpose vehicles.