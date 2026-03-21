Weekly fuel quotas increased from midnight today

Weekly fuel quotas increased from midnight today

March 21, 2026   07:59 pm

The weekly fuel quotas allocated under the QR code system of the National Fuel Pass will be increased with effect from midnight today (21).

The revised quotas are as follows:

• Cars: 25 liters (an increase of 10 liters) 

• Three-wheelers: 20 liters (an increase of 5 liters) 

• Motorcycles: 8 liters (an increase of 3 liters) 

• Buses: 100 liters (an increase of 40 liters) 

• Vans: 50 liters (an increase of 10 liters) 

• Land vehicles: 40 liters (an increase of 15 liters)

• Quadricycle: 8 litrers  (an increase of 3 liters) 

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the fuel quotas allocated for lorries and special-purpose vehicles.

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