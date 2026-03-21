Britains meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34, official says

Britains meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34, official says

March 21, 2026   09:24 pm

The number of meningitis cases reported in a deadly outbreak linked to a nightclub in south-east England rose from 29 to 34, including 23 confirmed cases, British health officials announced on March 21.

Hundreds of students queued for meningitis B vaccines at the University of Kent – where several of the cases were reported – on the morning of March 21, after some had to be turned away the previous day.

In total, over 5,700 vaccines have been administered and over 11,000 antibiotics distributed in Kent, where the outbreak is centred, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Meningitis is a potentially deadly infection which can lead to sepsis if it affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Two people – one university student and one schoolgirl – have died in the outbreak which began just over a week ago, and has resulted in several other young people being hospitalised.

The epicentre is believed to be a three-floor nightclub called Club Chemistry, with authorities urging clubgoers who were at the venue from March 5 to 7 to come forward and receive medication.

“As of 12.30pm on 20 March 2026, UKHSA has been notified of 23 confirmed and 11 probable cases of invasive meningococcal disease with epidemiological links to Canterbury, Kent,” the health body said in a statement.

Source: Straits Times
--Agencies  

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