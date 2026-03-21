Fuel prices increased

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices, effective from midnight today (21).

Accordingly, the price of auto diesel has been increased by Rs. 79 to Rs. 382 per litre, and the price of super diesel has been increased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 443 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol 92 octane has also been increased by Rs. 81 to Rs. 398 per litre. The price of kerosene has increased by Rs. 60 to Rs. 255 per litre, and petrol 95 octane has increased by Rs. 90 to Rs. 455 per litre, the CPC said.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC too has decided to revise fuel prices in line with the Ceypetco price hike.

The revised rates are as follows:

Auto Diesel – Rs. 382 (increased by Rs. 79)

Super Diesel – Rs. 443 (increased by Rs. 90)

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 398 (increased by Rs. 81)

Kerosene – Rs. 255 (increased by Rs. 60)

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 455 (increased by Rs. 90)