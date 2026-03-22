Mainly dry weather expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district after 1.00 pm, today (22), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kaluthara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.