90% of private buses withdrawn from service today amid fuel price hike

Around 90% of private buses are expected to be withdrawn from service today (22), according to the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA).

The President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA), Gemunu Wijeratne, has stated that fuel prices were increased yesterday (21) by the highest percentage in history.

Accordingly, bus owners have informed that they have decided not to operate buses today (22), he said.

He further added that bus services are expected to resume following a revision of bus fares.