Iran threatens to target US, Israeli infrastructure if attacked amid Trumps power plant ultimatum

Iran threatens to target US, Israeli infrastructure if attacked amid Trumps power plant ultimatum

March 22, 2026   08:08 am

Iran threatened Sunday to strike all US and Israeli infrastructure across the region if its facilities came under attack, following an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump.

‘‘If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States and the (Israeli) regime in the region will be targeted,’‘ a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the body overseeing Iranian military operations, said in a statement reported by Fars News Agency.

The threat came shortly after Trump issued an ultimatum Saturday, giving Tehran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on its power plants, ‘‘starting with the biggest one first.’‘

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would show ‘‘zero restraint’‘ if its infrastructure was attacked.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March, pushing oil prices higher. The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Source: Anadolu Agency 
--Agencies 

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