Bus fares expected to rise following fuel price hike

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that measures to revise bus fares will be implemented today (22).

It is reported that the necessary calculations are currently underway.

Despite several previous fuel price increases, bus fares were not revised on those occasions.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) stated that a minimum fare increase of 15% is expected.

The association further noted that diesel prices were increased by 31% with effect from midnight yesterday (21).