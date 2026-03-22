Sinopec, Lanka IOC increases fuel prices

Following the recent fuel price revision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), Sinopec has also increased its fuel prices.

Accordingly, the price of Octane 95 petrol has been raised by Rs. 122 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs. 487.

Super diesel has been increased by Rs. 219 per litre, with the new price set at Rs. 572.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also adjusted its fuel prices in line with the CPC’s revision:

Accordingly:

Auto diesel - Rs. 382 (increased by Rs. 79)

Super diesel - Rs. 443 (increased by Rs. 90)

Octane 95 petrol - Rs. 455 (increased by Rs. 90)

Octane 92 petrol - Rs. 398 (increased by Rs. 81)

Additionally, the price of Kerosene has also increased by Rs. 60, setting the news price at Rs. 255.