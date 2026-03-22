Three-wheeler taxi drivers seek fare increase for first km amid rising fuel costs

Three-wheeler taxi drivers seek fare increase for first km amid rising fuel costs

March 22, 2026   10:30 am

The National Joint Three-Wheeler Drivers and Industrial Workers’ Association (NJTWDIWA) has formally requested the government to approve a Rs. 20 increase in the fare for the first kilometre of travel, citing the recent rise in petrol prices.

This announcement was made by the General Secretary of the association, L. Rohana Perera, during a press conference held today (22).

Perera emphasized that the continuous revision of fuel prices has placed an unbearable burden on the industry.

He stated that the current situation represents a double strain, with drivers struggling not only with the high cost of fuel but also with its limited availability.

“We formally propose a Rs. 20 upward revision of the three-wheeler fare applicable to the first kilometre,” he said.

The proposed fare adjustment applies specifically to the first kilometre, and the association noted that it can be effectively implemented only by drivers who use regulated fare meters.

In an effort to address these concerns and seek a sustainable solution, representatives of the association are expected to meet with officials at the Presidential Secretariat in the near future.

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